147 Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM

147 held with contraband

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 147 drug dealers during 230 raids conducted across the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson of Punjab Police, the operations were carried out on the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, with the objective of eliminating drug trafficking from the province.

During the raids, the police recovered 223 kilograms of cannabis (charas), 13-kg crystal meth (ice), 25kg of opium, two kilograms of heroin and 1,240 litres of liquor from the possession of arrested individuals.

The IGP directed that special operations against drug dealers and smugglers be expedited, especially in and around educational institutions and hostels. Dr Usman emphasised that all individuals involved in the drug supply chain must be brought to justice and awarded strict punishments under the law.

