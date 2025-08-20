Attock Celebrates Success Of 'Learn & Earn' Program With Certificate Awards
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:41 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The District Administration Attock and the education Department held a ceremony on Wednesday to award certificates to 250 students and IT teachers who completed the "Learn & Earn" program.
According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and CEO of Education Dr. Muhammad Azhar graced the event, which was attended by prominent officials, educators, and notable figures. The ceremony showcased the students' talents, with colorful tableaus and national songs that earned applause from the audience.
On this occasion, CEO of Education Dr. Muhammad Azhar praised the IT teachers for their dedication and hard work in making the program a success. He emphasized that the initiative is not only advancing students academically but also opening avenues for employment.
Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza commended the program's progress, highlighting its potential to empower public-school students. He expressed satisfaction with the program's impact, noting that students are already benefiting from online earnings.
Dr. Azhar reaffirmed the commitment to expanding the program to benefit a larger number of students across the district, ensuring that more young minds can acquire skills and contribute to the economy.
The ceremony concluded with a sense of pride and accomplishment, as students and teachers celebrated their achievements and looked forward to further growth and development.
