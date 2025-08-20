Open Menu

Attock Celebrates Success Of 'Learn & Earn' Program With Certificate Awards

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' program with certificate awards

The District Administration Attock and the Education Department held a ceremony on Wednesday to award certificates to 250 students and IT teachers who completed the "Learn & Earn" program

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The District Administration Attock and the education Department held a ceremony on Wednesday to award certificates to 250 students and IT teachers who completed the "Learn & Earn" program.

According to the details, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and CEO of Education Dr. Muhammad Azhar graced the event, which was attended by prominent officials, educators, and notable figures. The ceremony showcased the students' talents, with colorful tableaus and national songs that earned applause from the audience.

On this occasion, CEO of Education Dr. Muhammad Azhar praised the IT teachers for their dedication and hard work in making the program a success. He emphasized that the initiative is not only advancing students academically but also opening avenues for employment.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza commended the program's progress, highlighting its potential to empower public-school students. He expressed satisfaction with the program's impact, noting that students are already benefiting from online earnings.

Dr. Azhar reaffirmed the commitment to expanding the program to benefit a larger number of students across the district, ensuring that more young minds can acquire skills and contribute to the economy.

The ceremony concluded with a sense of pride and accomplishment, as students and teachers celebrated their achievements and looked forward to further growth and development.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

13 minutes ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

15 minutes ago
 Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

27 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

15 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

16 minutes ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

16 minutes ago
1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

16 minutes ago
 Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan G ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur launches monsoon tree ..

1 minute ago
 Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' progra ..

Attock celebrates success of 'Learn & Earn' program with certificate awards

1 minute ago
 King Charles expresses sympathy to PM Shehbaz foll ..

King Charles expresses sympathy to PM Shehbaz following devastating monsoon floo ..

1 minute ago
 The National Press Club (NPC), IBCC hold career co ..

The National Press Club (NPC), IBCC hold career counseling session for journalis ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan