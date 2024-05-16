Open Menu

147 Power Pilferers Netted In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM

The operation against power pilferers was underway as 147 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 147 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 7.8 million was imposed on power pilferers and near about Rs one million was recovered. Cases were also registered against 106 power pilferers with different police stations.

