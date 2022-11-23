15-day training organised for Afghan students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :IMSciences University Peshawar has organised a fifteen-day capacity building training for Afghan students pursuing a career in the fashion designing industry.

The training is part of Empowering Women Society initiative.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the training has been arranged with the support of Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a German organization.

"This program aims to develop new business models and supply channels for Afghan people in order to create business and employment opportunities for them in the fashion industry," said Director of IMSciences Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan.

In his welcome remarks, he highlighted the business opportunities in the fashion industry.

The training course started on November 22 and would continue for 15 days, he added.

During the training, skilled facilitators from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University and Iqra National University Peshawar will impart training to the participants.

Representatives from FNF, Birgit Lamm and Aamir Amjad and members of Afghan Consulate, Waheedullah Himmat and Hameedullah Fazal Khel attended the opening session of the training.

Birgit explained different projects of FNF. Waheedullah Himmat in his speech encouraged the students to attend such trainings where they could enhance the employable skills along with their education.

In the end, Project Coordinator Dr Muhmmad Rafiq explained the need of such trainings.