UrduPoint.com

15-day Training Organised For Afghan Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

15-day training organised for Afghan students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :IMSciences University Peshawar has organised a fifteen-day capacity building training for Afghan students pursuing a career in the fashion designing industry.

The training is part of Empowering Women Society initiative.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the training has been arranged with the support of Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a German organization.

"This program aims to develop new business models and supply channels for Afghan people in order to create business and employment opportunities for them in the fashion industry," said Director of IMSciences Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan.

In his welcome remarks, he highlighted the business opportunities in the fashion industry.

The training course started on November 22 and would continue for 15 days, he added.

During the training, skilled facilitators from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women's University and Iqra National University Peshawar will impart training to the participants.

Representatives from FNF, Birgit Lamm and Aamir Amjad and members of Afghan Consulate, Waheedullah Himmat and Hameedullah Fazal Khel attended the opening session of the training.

Birgit explained different projects of FNF. Waheedullah Himmat in his speech encouraged the students to attend such trainings where they could enhance the employable skills along with their education.

In the end, Project Coordinator Dr Muhmmad Rafiq explained the need of such trainings.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Business Education German Mohsin Khan November Women National University From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani S ..

Karachi police want Interpol to arrest Pakistani Swedish national accused of kil ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawal ..

Imran Khan says PTI's march will not disrupt Rawalpindi Test against England

2 hours ago
 Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

Pakistan at high risk of currency crisis: Nomura

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders ..

PM Shehbaz calls meeting of parliamentary leaders of coalition partners

3 hours ago
 PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.