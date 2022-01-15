15 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :About 15 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33,699 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,346,551 people were screened for the virus till January 15 out of which 15 more were reported positive.

As many as 33,274 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 367 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.