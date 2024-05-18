- Home
- Pakistan
- 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest fire: Romina Khursh ..
150 Personnel Of CDA, Climate Change Ministry Team Up To Control Margalla Forest Fire: Romina Khurshid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam has said that around 150 personnel from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Climate Change teamed up to control the fire that broke out in the forests of Margalla hills.
Romina Khurshid, in a news statement, said efforts continued late night as the fire spread up to three kilometres spanning the areas of Loi Dandi, Ratahoter and Pir Sohawa at the Margalla hills.
She said heat wave and increased wind speed contributed to the intensity of the fire.
Swift action was taken to avoid any casualty and the trained personnel engaged in firefighting activity till late night, she added.
Recent Stories
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..
Arne Slot confirms he will replace Jurgen Klopp as manager Liverpool
Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations
Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season
Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country
UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wildfire erupts at Margallas' 3km area due to heatwave1 hour ago
-
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statement to PM: Minister f ..2 hours ago
-
KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statement to PM: Tarar2 hours ago
-
150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest fire2 hours ago
-
PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault2 hours ago
-
DC directs to ensure supply of drinking water to Suhbatpur2 hours ago
-
Govt. committed stability and economic growth2 hours ago
-
Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & order in province3 hours ago
-
Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets3 hours ago
-
KP opposition rejects passage of supplementary budget3 hours ago
-
Irrigation Minister holds meeting to review water, drainage scheme3 hours ago
-
Pak-China Joint Research Center to be established at KIU3 hours ago