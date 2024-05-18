Open Menu

150 Personnel Of CDA, Climate Change Ministry Team Up To Control Margalla Forest Fire: Romina Khurshid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Romina Khurshid Alam has said that around 150 personnel from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Climate Change teamed up to control the fire that broke out in the forests of Margalla hills.

Romina Khurshid, in a news statement, said efforts continued late night as the fire spread up to three kilometres spanning the areas of Loi Dandi, Ratahoter and Pir Sohawa at the Margalla hills.

She said heat wave and increased wind speed contributed to the intensity of the fire.

Swift action was taken to avoid any casualty and the trained personnel engaged in firefighting activity till late night, she added.

