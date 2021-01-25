UrduPoint.com
16 Shops, Restaurants Sealed In Lahore

Mon 25th January 2021 | 02:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 16 shops,stores,restaurants and imposed fine amounting to Rs 25,000 over violation of coronavirus SOPs here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Ranjha sealed two tiles & ceramic malls at Akbar Chowk,Township.

Meanwhile,AC Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 11 shops, three restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

