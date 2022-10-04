17 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing operation against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 17 drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directive of City Police Officer, New Town police held Shahid Ali for having 2440 grams charras while Taxila police rounded up Muhammad Ali with 760 grams charras.

In another raid, Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, Bani, Saddar Baroni and RA Bazar police held Humayun, Majid Khan, Rafaqat Hussain, Shehzad, Haris, Simon William and Irfan and recovered 420 grams charras and 75 liters liquor.

The spokesman informed that Pirwadhai, Cantt, Morgah, Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police rounded up eight accused namely Afaq, Tariq, Naveed, Rizwan, Tayyab, Mubeen Khalid, Shabbir Abbas, and a female Ayeza, and recovered eight 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations said no one would be allowed to violate the law and violators would be treated with iron hands.

He directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders.