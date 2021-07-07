UrduPoint.com
179 Shops Fined For Overpricing

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates of Bahawalpur district visited 445 shops, stalls, carts and markets from July 1 to July 7 and found irregularities at 179 places.

A fine of Rs 358000 was collected on the spot from shopkeepers found guilty of violations including overpricing and hoarding.

Cases were registered against 4 persons and 11 persons were arrested for violations. price Control Magistrates directed shopkeepers to place rate lists at prominent places of their shops.

According to DC Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, the crackdown against overpricing and hoarding will continue in the district in order to secure the rights of consumers and ensuring the control of prices in the markets under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

