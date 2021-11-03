UrduPoint.com

18 Killed, Several Injured In Palandri Road Accident

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 12:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :At least 18 passengers were killed and several other injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep gorge in Manjeri near Palandri Azad Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to details, Deputy Commissioner said that the ill-fated passenger coach was going from Baloch tehsil to Rawalpindi, due to over-speeding it plunged into the roadside deep gorge, private tv channels reported.

On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the site and shifted the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The police said injured including mostly children and women.

