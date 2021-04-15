184-kanal state land retrieved in Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The local administration has retrieved 184-kanal state land worth Rs 45 million from the land grabbers in Tehsil Tandlianwala.

A spokesman for the district administration said on Thursday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali, along with his team, supervised the operation and ended illegal possession of land grabbers including Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Yousuf, Zahoor and Shamshad.

These land grabbers had been in occupation of the government land for the last many years.

The retrieved land was handed over the Revenue Department, he added.