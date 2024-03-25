19 Booked Over Stealing Trees
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Nishatabad police have registered a case against 19 people for stealing trees
from Jhang Branch Canal.
Police said on Monday that Forest Officer Muhammad Shakeel reported that
19 people of Chak No.
26-JB including Khurram Shehzad, Istikhar, Chamma
Malang, Elyas, Imran alias Bano, Piran Ditta, Abdul Waheed, Farooq, etc.
cut a number of trees from the brink of Jhang Branch Canal and stole their timber.
On the complaint, the police registered a case and started investigation.
