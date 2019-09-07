19 booked over water theft in Sargodha

Irrigation department has got registered cases against 19 farmers on the charge of water theft

According to police source here on Saturday, Irrigation officials conducted raids at villages -- Ghullah Pur, Bakhuwla, Noorwla, Chak 159/NB etc, and caught red-handed another 19 farmers for watering the farms from canals illegally.

On the report of Irrigation department officials, the police have registered cases against Shafqat, Nawaz, Tariq, Mudassar, Sikandar, Abid Ali, Omar Hayat, Khizar Hayat, Rehmat Ali and others.