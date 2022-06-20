2 brick kilns sealed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) -:The district environment protection department sealed two brick kilns and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on the charge of spreading pollution.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal, Assistant Director Environment Phoolnagar Maqsood Rabani Butt along with Inspector Muhammad Ashraf launched a crackdown on brick kilns spreading pollution and sealed two kilns--Nawaz bricks and Nawab Nawaz bricks.

The officials imposed a fine amounting to Rs 50,000 each.

The team also imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each on Moaqal bricks, Hala road and Kareem bricks, Mega road and warned them to follow government instructions or else face strict legal action.