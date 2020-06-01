2 brothers among 3 killed, 2 injured in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead three persons including two brothers and injured two people in Tehsil Zehri area of Khuzdar, Levies sources said on Sunday.

According to the details, the victims were on way home when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene at Bhapu near Tehsil Zehri.

As a result, two brothers among three died on the spot while two others suffered wounds.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital where the injured treatment were started.

The bodies were identified as Noor Khan, Muhammad Bakhsh and Ali Gull and the injured including Sona Khan and Gull Muhammad.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.