SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested two accused in a crackdown on drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, SHO Rangpura police station, along with a police team, detained two drug-peddlers Sheikh Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Nadeem along with narcotics.

Police recovered 13.180kg hashish from the accused.