2 People Dead As Truck Falls Into Ditch In Gilgit
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Two people were killed when a truck fell into a deep ditch in the Upper Kohistan area of Gilgit on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Two people were killed when a truck fell into a deep ditch in the Upper Kohistan area of Gilgit on Wednesday.
As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached the spot and started the rescue operation, a private news channel reported.
According to the rescue officials, the bodies were removed from the ditch and handed over to the relatives
