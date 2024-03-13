Open Menu

2 People Dead As Truck Falls Into Ditch In Gilgit

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM

2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit

Two people were killed when a truck fell into a deep ditch in the Upper Kohistan area of Gilgit on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Two people were killed when a truck fell into a deep ditch in the Upper Kohistan area of Gilgit on Wednesday.

As soon as the incident was reported, the rescue team reached the spot and started the rescue operation, a private news channel reported.

According to the rescue officials, the bodies were removed from the ditch and handed over to the relatives

