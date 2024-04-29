ECP To Hear PTI Intra-party Election Case On Tuesday
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:19 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed Tuesday for a hearing regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) failure to conduct intra-party elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed Tuesday for a hearing regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) failure to conduct intra-party elections.
Accord into cause list, the ECP issued notices to PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Chief Federal Election Commissioner, PTI, Rauf Hassan.
A five-member bench of the Election Commission will hear the case at 10 am on Tuesday.
The election watchdog has raised concerns about PTI's recent intra-party elections.
Recent Stories
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion
FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection
Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary
Commissioner orders to vacate abandoned buildings on priority basis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 202441 seconds ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 143 seconds ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers44 seconds ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate7 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard3 minutes ago
-
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders to vacate abandoned buildings on priority basis3 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 patients in 15 years9 minutes ago
-
1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio campaign in Karachi: Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 defaulters so far9 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring targeting youth9 minutes ago
-
Turkish Commander calls on COAS; lauds Pak Army's role in regional peace, stability9 minutes ago