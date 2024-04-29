Open Menu

ECP To Hear PTI Intra-party Election Case On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed Tuesday for a hearing regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI's) failure to conduct intra-party elections.

Accord into cause list, the ECP issued notices to PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Chief Federal Election Commissioner, PTI, Rauf Hassan.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission will hear the case at 10 am on Tuesday.

The election watchdog has raised concerns about PTI's recent intra-party elections.

