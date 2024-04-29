Six New Private Member Bills Introduced In Senate
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 08:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) As many as six new private member bills including the Payment of Wages (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2023 were introduced in the Senate on Monday.
The bills were introduced by Senators Mohsin Aziz, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan and Fawzia Arshad in the house.
Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani referred the bills to the concerned standing committees for detailed deliberation after not opposing by the Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.
Meanwhile, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri withdrew the Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in the Senate on January 1, 2024.
APP/raz-ajb/
