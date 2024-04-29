5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Five people including a minor girl were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Maqsood Anjum resident of Siddique Nagar was shot dead by his rivals Sajid alias Lalo, etc. to avenge an old enmity in Mithaiwala Chowk whereas accused Waqas alias Kashi shot dead Muhammad Rafiq resident of Chak 165-GB over a plot dispute.

In other incident, a farmer Iqbal alias Bali (40) resident of Chak 85/R-B Manpur was chopped to death by a wheat thresher machine as he was entangled in its belt accidently.

Similarly, a speedy tractor trolley crushed to death an 8-year-old girl Madiha Shehzad in Chak 261/R-B while 36-year-old Masha Allah resident of Dhuddiwala was killed when a speedy car hit him severely in PIA Office Civil Line.

Meanwhile, a youth Shehzad Imtiaz resident of Mohallah Naseer Abad opened fire and injured two young girls Amina Maqsood and Alisha Imran reportedly over their refusal for developing illicit relations.

Rescue 1122 shifted both girls to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition after providing them first aid while the police started investigation for arrest of the accused.