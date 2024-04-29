Open Menu

5 Killed, 2 Injured In Different Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 08:23 PM

5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

Five people including a minor girl were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Five people including a minor girl were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that Maqsood Anjum resident of Siddique Nagar was shot dead by his rivals Sajid alias Lalo, etc. to avenge an old enmity in Mithaiwala Chowk whereas accused Waqas alias Kashi shot dead Muhammad Rafiq resident of Chak 165-GB over a plot dispute.

In other incident, a farmer Iqbal alias Bali (40) resident of Chak 85/R-B Manpur was chopped to death by a wheat thresher machine as he was entangled in its belt accidently.

Similarly, a speedy tractor trolley crushed to death an 8-year-old girl Madiha Shehzad in Chak 261/R-B while 36-year-old Masha Allah resident of Dhuddiwala was killed when a speedy car hit him severely in PIA Office Civil Line.

Meanwhile, a youth Shehzad Imtiaz resident of Mohallah Naseer Abad opened fire and injured two young girls Amina Maqsood and Alisha Imran reportedly over their refusal for developing illicit relations.

Rescue 1122 shifted both girls to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition after providing them first aid while the police started investigation for arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Faisalabad Fire Police Car Young Rescue 1122 Wheat PIA

Recent Stories

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Ma ..

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29

32 minutes ago
 60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to ..

60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..

32 minutes ago
 NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

35 minutes ago
 GCU to remain closed on May 1

GCU to remain closed on May 1

35 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations ag ..

Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers

35 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR ..

Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions

35 minutes ago
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains pol ..

Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%

37 minutes ago
 DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour ..

DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities

34 minutes ago
 'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, ..

'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village

34 minutes ago
 DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

34 minutes ago
 Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

34 minutes ago
 BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results o ..

BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan