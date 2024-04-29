Three Sindh Ministers Visit Ancestral Bhutto Family Graveyard
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Three Provincial Ministers, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Dost Muhammad Rahmoon and Tariq Ali Talpur visited ancestral Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto here on Monday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Three Provincial Ministers, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Dost Muhammad Rahmoon and Tariq Ali Talpur visited ancestral Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto here on Monday.
They paid tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto.
Shah Nawaz Bhutto attended the shrines of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and recited Fateha and laid flowers wreath.
Speaking to the media persons, Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani said that we had come here to visit the martyrs' shrines.
He said that maintaining law and order was the priority of the Sindh government.
In response to a question, he said that a JIT had been formed for the recovery of Priya Kumari, which was doing its job.
He said that bumper quantity of wheat had been produced in Sindh, adding he would talk to the Chief Minister Sindh and the Provincial Minister of food Department so that Pasco could also buy the crop.
Recent Stories
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 2932 minutes ago
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor32 minutes ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 202435 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 135 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers35 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities33 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers34 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad34 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents34 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate41 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday38 minutes ago
-
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection38 minutes ago