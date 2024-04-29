Open Menu

Three Sindh Ministers Visit Ancestral Bhutto Family Graveyard

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard

Three Provincial Ministers, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Dost Muhammad Rahmoon and Tariq Ali Talpur visited ancestral Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto here on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Three Provincial Ministers, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Dost Muhammad Rahmoon and Tariq Ali Talpur visited ancestral Bhutto family graveyard in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto here on Monday.

They paid tributes to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

Shah Nawaz Bhutto attended the shrines of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and recited Fateha and laid flowers wreath.

Speaking to the media persons, Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani said that we had come here to visit the martyrs' shrines.

He said that maintaining law and order was the priority of the Sindh government.

In response to a question, he said that a JIT had been formed for the recovery of Priya Kumari, which was doing its job.

He said that bumper quantity of wheat had been produced in Sindh, adding he would talk to the Chief Minister Sindh and the Provincial Minister of food Department so that Pasco could also buy the crop.

