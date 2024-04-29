Punjab LG Women Officers Visit Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 08:23 PM
A delegation of women officers from the Punjab Local Government, led by Special Secretary Asia Gul Monday paid a visit to Abbottabad as part of the effort to strengthen local governance initiatives across the Punjab
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A delegation of women officers from the Punjab Local Government, led by Special Secretary Asia Gul Monday paid a visit to Abbottabad as part of the effort to strengthen local governance initiatives across the Punjab.
During the visit, the delegation attended a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, where various matters of mutual interest came under discussion.
Key topics included the enhancement of cooperation between the Local Government Departments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the effective implementation of Punjab's governance system within
KP areas.
District Team Leader Kashif Ali briefed the delegation on matters pertaining to Land Use Planning and Building Control, while Omar Abdul Aziz shed light on the ASAN program.
The statistics indicating that 9% of waste is currently being collected in the province, highlighting the pressing need for improved solid waste management facilities, which currently lack coverage for 89% of the population. The women delegation also visited the TMA and Jinnah Plaza, where they received briefings from the TMO Abbottabad.
The visit concluded with the presentation of memorable shields to the Deputy Commissioner and other officers by the Special Secretary Local Government Punjab, symbolizing the fruitful collaboration between the Punjab Local Government and Abbottabad authorities.
Recent Stories
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 296 minutes ago
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor6 minutes ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 20249 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 19 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers9 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities7 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers7 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents7 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate15 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard11 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday11 minutes ago
-
WSSP warns defaulters; pay arrears or face disconnection11 minutes ago