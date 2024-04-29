Open Menu

Punjab LG Women Officers Visit Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 08:23 PM

Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

A delegation of women officers from the Punjab Local Government, led by Special Secretary Asia Gul Monday paid a visit to Abbottabad as part of the effort to strengthen local governance initiatives across the Punjab

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A delegation of women officers from the Punjab Local Government, led by Special Secretary Asia Gul Monday paid a visit to Abbottabad as part of the effort to strengthen local governance initiatives across the Punjab.

During the visit, the delegation attended a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, where various matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Key topics included the enhancement of cooperation between the Local Government Departments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the effective implementation of Punjab's governance system within

KP areas.

District Team Leader Kashif Ali briefed the delegation on matters pertaining to Land Use Planning and Building Control, while Omar Abdul Aziz shed light on the ASAN program.

The statistics indicating that 9% of waste is currently being collected in the province, highlighting the pressing need for improved solid waste management facilities, which currently lack coverage for 89% of the population. The women delegation also visited the TMA and Jinnah Plaza, where they received briefings from the TMO Abbottabad.

The visit concluded with the presentation of memorable shields to the Deputy Commissioner and other officers by the Special Secretary Local Government Punjab, symbolizing the fruitful collaboration between the Punjab Local Government and Abbottabad authorities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Visit Women From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till Ma ..

Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29

6 minutes ago
 60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to ..

60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..

6 minutes ago
 NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024

9 minutes ago
 GCU to remain closed on May 1

GCU to remain closed on May 1

9 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations ag ..

Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers

9 minutes ago
 Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR ..

Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions

9 minutes ago
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains pol ..

Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%

11 minutes ago
 DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour ..

DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities

7 minutes ago
 'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, ..

'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village

7 minutes ago
 DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

DC Jhang takes action to support farmers

7 minutes ago
 5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents

7 minutes ago
 BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results o ..

BankIslami achieves remarkable financial results of Rs 6.3 Billion

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan