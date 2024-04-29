Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad

A delegation of women officers from the Punjab Local Government, led by Special Secretary Asia Gul Monday paid a visit to Abbottabad as part of the effort to strengthen local governance initiatives across the Punjab

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) A delegation of women officers from the Punjab Local Government, led by Special Secretary Asia Gul Monday paid a visit to Abbottabad as part of the effort to strengthen local governance initiatives across the Punjab.

During the visit, the delegation attended a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, where various matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Key topics included the enhancement of cooperation between the Local Government Departments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the effective implementation of Punjab's governance system within

KP areas.

District Team Leader Kashif Ali briefed the delegation on matters pertaining to Land Use Planning and Building Control, while Omar Abdul Aziz shed light on the ASAN program.

The statistics indicating that 9% of waste is currently being collected in the province, highlighting the pressing need for improved solid waste management facilities, which currently lack coverage for 89% of the population. The women delegation also visited the TMA and Jinnah Plaza, where they received briefings from the TMO Abbottabad.

The visit concluded with the presentation of memorable shields to the Deputy Commissioner and other officers by the Special Secretary Local Government Punjab, symbolizing the fruitful collaboration between the Punjab Local Government and Abbottabad authorities.