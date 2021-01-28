2 succumbed, 3 more tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

Two more novel coronavirus COVID-19 positive patient succumbed to virus while three others tested positive in Attock on Thursday

According to the health authorities, 65 years old Ansar Bibi- a resident of Hazro and 41 years old Ashraf ud din also native of same town succumbed to virus.

On the other hand, 3 more tested COVID-19 positive in the district on in which two belongs to Attock city while one other to PIndigheab.

When contacted, Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi has confirmed that the tally in the district reached to 1191 on ThursdayHe further informed that the number of active patients in the district also surged to 66 in which 64 are home isolated while two others hospitalized.

He said that as many as three suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which one is in critical condition.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 24155 while screening of as many as 27407 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 430 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 22534 are tested negative so far across the district.

Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 1098 patients are recovered from this virus so far across the district.