CPO Transfers SHOs Of Seven Police Stations
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday ordered transfers and new postings of Station House Officers (SHOs) across seven police stations in the district.
According to Rawalpindi Police Spokesperson, Inspector Tariq Gondal has been posted as SHO Ganjmandi Police Station, while Inspector Nadeem Abbas has been appointed as SHO Sadiqabad.
Lady Inspector Qurat-ul-Ain has been assigned as SHO Cantt Police Station. Sub-Inspector Khalid Yar has been posted as SHO Naseerabad.
Similarly, Lady Inspector Gulnar has been appointed SHO Morgah, Inspector Syed Jawad Shah as SHO Ratta Amral, and Sub-Inspector Jamal Nawaz as SHO Jatli Police Station.
The newly appointed SHOs have been directed to immediately assume their responsibilities.
