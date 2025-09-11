Senate Panel reviews implementation of PECA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, chaired by Senator Syed Ali Zafar, on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Senator Zafar ruled that 378 cases registered under PECA by provincial authorities were illegal and directed that they be withdrawn immediately. He emphasized that no citizen should be prosecuted unlawfully. To ensure compliance, the committee constituted a sub-committee to oversee the implementation of this ruling.

Commenting on the misuse of PECA, Senator Zafar stressed that the law must not be used as a tool for censorship against journalists or the public. Referring to a report submitted before the committee, he noted that out of hundreds of cases registered under the category of “anti-state,” clarity was needed as to which genuinely concerned national security and which amounted to censorship.

“If someone commits an offence under the law, he should be prosecuted and punished, and the public fully supports that. But if criticism of government policies—for instance, pointing out inadequate flood response—is treated as an offence under PECA, that would be an abuse of the law,” Senator Zafar remarked.

The Ministry of Interior informed the committee that none of the cases registered so far related to anti-state activities. Instead, they were linked to hate crimes, including incitement and sectarian violence.

Senator Zafar underscored the need for a careful balance between protecting national security and safeguarding freedom of expression.

Senator Zafar said Journalists are the fourth pillar of democracy. We all aim to advance democracy, but questions must also remain within ethical bounds. Sometimes we face planted questions as well.”

The committee discussed the case of RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk . Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar informed members that the officer involved had been suspended and that the RPO Rawalpindi met journalists at the Press Club to resolve the matter. “The issue has been settled amicably,” he assured.

The committee recommended forming a coordination committee that shall address all matters and grievances of journalists.

The committee reviewed details of cases registered under the PECA Act. Officials reported that 19 cases had been filed in Islamabad, none of which involved journalists. Following the latest amendments, provinces are barred from registering PECA cases, and such cases are transferred to federal jurisdiction.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) revealed that it had registered 1,214 cases nationwide, including 10 against journalists, 611 related to financial fraud, and 320 concerning harassment. No arrests have been made in the 19 Islamabad cases.

The committee expressed concern over 372 cases illegally registered in provinces after the PECA amendment. “All these cases, whether wrong has been registered by illegal authorities — what to do with them now?” asked Chairman Senator Ali Zafar. The chairman committee recommended that all such cases be taken back and also decided to form a sub-committee to address this issue.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui highlighted a major financial fraud, revealing that nine members of the National Assembly were targeted by scammers misusing his name. “Members are being asked for money in my name. Despite filing four complaints, no redress has been provided,” he lamented.

Officials from NCCIA confirmed that Rs. 1.3 million had been recovered in Senator Siddiqui’s case, with four arrests made and efforts ongoing to apprehend the main accused. They added that Rs. 10 million had been recovered in just five months in WhatsApp-related hacking cases.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid also disclosed that he was subjected to harassment and threats after a Senate speech. *“I was abused and threatened, but no one addressed my complaint,”* he stated.

The committee was informed that the Cabinet had approved rules for the Social Media Regulatory Authority, with staff recruitment advertisements to be issued soon.

Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi raised an alarm over a state television anchor who broadcast a hateful vlog against the Sindhi community. After hearing from both parties, members unanimously recommended registering an FIR against the anchor under the PECA Act.

The committee sought detailed figures of federal government advertisement expenditures across print and electronic media from March 5, 2024, to date, for the next meeting.

Ealier, the committee deferred consideration of the Motion Picture (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Afnanullah to the next session.

The meeting was attended by Senators Sarmad Ali, Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Pervaiz Rashid, Abdul Shakoor Khan, Jan Muhammad, Syed Waqar Mehdi, and Faisal Javed. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, was also present.