20,519 vehicles with tinted glasses fined

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 20,519 vehicles having tinted glasses during the ongoing campaign, police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, ITP has accelerated efforts to take action against those vehicles having tinted glasses. Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which have also been directed to remove tinted glasses from vehicles.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain shah has appealed the citizens to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue fine ticket to every violator.

"The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He also directed his staff to continue education campaign and inculcate traffic sense among the road users along with the enforcement of law.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads. He said that he would himself review the performance on regular basis in this regard.