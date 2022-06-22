21-marla state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved 21 marlas of state land worth Rs9 million in Chak 146-RB.

According to spokesperson here on Wednesday,Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Khawar Bashir received complaint that some land grabbers illegally occupied state land of 21-marla in Chak No.

146-RB by erecting encroachments.

On this complaint, the AC along with his team and police contingent reached the spot and removed encroachment with the help of heavy machinery.