Founder PTI Approach In Contradiction With Democracy, Says Ihsan Afzal
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Monday said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), approach of "my way is the highway" contradicts democratic principles and political wisdom.
Speaking to a television channel, he said that PTI leaders often assert their preeminence while portraying others as lesser and offenders, which he termed as a shame.
Afzal said that in the current environment of polarization and crisis, the only viable path forward was through dialogue and cooperation among all political parties.
He said that the government sincerely offered dialogue to the opposition but lamented that PTI's leader seems unwilling to engage in constructive political dialogue.
Afzal stressed the importance of Parliament as the paramount platform for dialogue, where all parties should listen to each other, laying the groundwork for productive negotiations.
