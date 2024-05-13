C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

Balochistan Minister for Communications and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa expressed his displeasure for delaying the speed of work ongoing Custom Sariab area and Gahi Khan Flyover projects during paying a surprise visiting of both projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa expressed his displeasure for delaying the speed of work ongoing Custom Sariab area and Gahi Khan Flyover projects during paying a surprise visiting of both projects.

The Minister issued orders for departmental action against the concerned authorities on the occasion. He said that the traffic stoppage in the custom area and it has become a daily routine where the people have to go through severe torture saying that therefore, the speed of construction work on the ongoing project should be accelerated.

He said that the first priority of the provincial government was to provide modern facilities to the people of the province in every sphere of life and in this regard, negligence on the ongoing development projects in his department was not acceptable under any circumstances.

The Provincial Minister said that the people have chosen us with the hope that their basic problems would be solved and to provide facilities to them at their doorstep.