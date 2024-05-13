Open Menu

C&W Minister Expresses Resents On Delaying Works Of Gahi Khan Flyover In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM

C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

Balochistan Minister for Communications and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa expressed his displeasure for delaying the speed of work ongoing Custom Sariab area and Gahi Khan Flyover projects during paying a surprise visiting of both projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Communications and Work (C&W) Mir Saleem Ahmad Khosa expressed his displeasure for delaying the speed of work ongoing Custom Sariab area and Gahi Khan Flyover projects during paying a surprise visiting of both projects.

The Minister issued orders for departmental action against the concerned authorities on the occasion. He said that the traffic stoppage in the custom area and it has become a daily routine where the people have to go through severe torture saying that therefore, the speed of construction work on the ongoing project should be accelerated.

He said that the first priority of the provincial government was to provide modern facilities to the people of the province in every sphere of life and in this regard, negligence on the ongoing development projects in his department was not acceptable under any circumstances.

The Provincial Minister said that the people have chosen us with the hope that their basic problems would be solved and to provide facilities to them at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Balochistan Traffic Government

Recent Stories

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

3 minutes ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

3 minutes ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

3 minutes ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

3 minutes ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

12 minutes ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

12 minutes ago
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

18 minutes ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

18 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

18 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

17 minutes ago
 MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

18 minutes ago
 Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates ..

Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan