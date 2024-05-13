Open Menu

Mansehra-Naran Road Reopens After Landslide

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM

The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Monday mobilized its heavy machinery and work force to open Mansehra-Naran road N-15 for all traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Monday mobilized its heavy machinery and work force to open Mansehra-Naran road N-15 for all traffic.

The NHA spokesman said that the closure, prompted by the landslide at Gunol on Naran Road, posed significant challenges for commuters. However, under the leadership of Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the National Highway Authority swiftly mobilized its resources to tackle the situation.

Following special instructions from Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the team led by Member North Murshid Amin and Director Maintenance Amjad Ali, initiated immediate clearing operations. With an unwavering commitment to ensuring smooth traffic flow, all available resources were utilized during operation.

The reopening of the Mansehra-Naran Road N15 underscores the National Highway Authority's steadfast dedication to maintaining accessibility across its highways, even during adverse conditions. This timely action reflected the organization's unwavering commitment to serving the public.

He further said that the quick response to the landslide and subsequent reopening of the road exemplify the National Highway Authority's approach to ensuring the safety and convenience of travelers. As the region's lifeline, the Mansehra Naran Road N15 plays a vital role in facilitating transportation and commerce, and its swift restoration is a testament to the NHA's dedication to its responsibilities.

He emphasized that with the successful clearance of the landslide debris, normal traffic flow has been restored, bringing relief to commuters and businesses alike. The National Highway Authority remains vigilant and prepared to address any future challenges to ensure the uninterrupted movement of traffic along its extensive network of highways, he added.

Finally, the reopening of the Mansehra-Naran Road N15 stands as a testament to the National Highway Authority's unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety and accessibility, he concluded.

