21 more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 21 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,281.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 43,701 from Rawalpindi and 3,580 from other districts.

Among the new cases, seven arrived from Potohar town, six from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three each from Taxila and Rawal town and one from Gujjar Khan and Kallar Syeda.

"Presently, 120 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one is admitted at any district's health facility", the report added.

The report further updated that during the last 24 hours,1,797 samples were collected, out of which 1,776 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.16 per cent.