212 accidents occurred on Balochistan national highways in one week: Report

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 212 traffic accidents occurred on national highways of Balochistan during the span of last one week, Medical Emergency Response Center said on Friday.

The Medical Emergency Response Center released a report on the statistics of accidents that occurred on the national highways of Balochistan in the last week between 11 July to 17 July.

The report includes statistics of N25, N50, N70, N85 and N65.

"The series of traffic accidents continues on the national highway as a total of four people died and 306 were injured in various accidents that occurred on national highways connecting Balochistan with Punjab, Sindh and KPK provinces," the report added.

Most accidents occurred between N25 Windar and Lasbela. The total number of accidents on this highway has been recorded as 38.