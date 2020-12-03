UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

22 Kg Hash Seized,drug Peddler Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:18 PM

22 kg hash seized,drug peddler held

Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

Police said on Thursday that a team headed by SHO Phularwan Zeeshan Iqbal stopped a car near Salam Interchange and recovered 22 kg hashish from hidden compartments of car during its snap checking and arrested the accused Muhammad Ameen s/o Dawood Khan resident of Hangu.

The arrested accused had smuggled a large quantity of hashish from KPK province and sold in different areas of Sargodha, he added.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Car Hangu Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

6 minutes ago

Money-laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehb ..

17 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up on vaccines, eyes on US st ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President calls for securing knowledge of mode ..

2 minutes ago

'Turkey's EU membership to benefit both sides'

2 minutes ago

Shibli grieved over demise of brother of Aamir Gha ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.