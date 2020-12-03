22 kg hash seized,drug peddler held

Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

Police said on Thursday that a team headed by SHO Phularwan Zeeshan Iqbal stopped a car near Salam Interchange and recovered 22 kg hashish from hidden compartments of car during its snap checking and arrested the accused Muhammad Ameen s/o Dawood Khan resident of Hangu.

The arrested accused had smuggled a large quantity of hashish from KPK province and sold in different areas of Sargodha, he added.

Further investigation was underway.