22 Outlaws Rounded Up In Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Islamabad police have arrested 22 outlaws including three drug peddlers and liquid sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 1243 gram hashish, 05 liquor bottles and weapons with ammunition during the last 48 hours

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in drug peddling and looting people. Following these orders, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city, said a news release.

Kohsar Police apprehended 05 accused namely Waqas, Waseem Ullah, Talha Khan, Ghulam Murtaza and Muhammad Haroon and recovered one 12 bore gun, one 223 bore rifle and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. Likewise, Sihala police arrested 04 accused during snap checking namely Zahid Ullah, Aftab, Aurangzeb and Norezdan and recovered four 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Koral Police arrested 04 accused including drug peddler and illegal weapons handlers namely Qasid, Ali Basheer, Muhammad Ibran and Nabeel and recovered 1013 gram hashish, one Kalashnikov, one 9mm and 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Bhara Kahu and Shehzad Town police team arrested 02 accused namely Mansoor Ahmed and Muhammad Tanveer during checking and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, Margalla and Secretariat police arrested 02 drug peddlers namely Altaf alias kaka and Semab and recovered 230 gram hashish from their possession. Ramna police team arrested two illegal weapon handlers namely Ashiq and Sufyan and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 05 liquor bottles from their possession. Tarnol police team arrested two accused namely Azeem Khan and Faheem khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

