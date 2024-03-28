2221 power pilferers netted in Muzaffargarh circle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 2221 power pilferers across Muzaffargarh and imposed over Rs 108 million fine on them during the ongoing drive.

According to the spokesperson for MEPCO, the teams have raided in MEPCO division Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Layyah, AliPur and Khangarh divisions against power pilferers.

The teams have recovered over Rs 82 million from the power pilferers.

The applications were sent to police stations concerned for the registration of cases and 2163 cases have been registered against power pilferers.

MEPCO Muzaffargarh circle teams have also arrested 1551 power pilferers with the help of police.

As many as 2123 domestic, 71 commercial, 18 tube wells and nine industrial units were found stealing electricity from September 7, 2023 to March 28, 2024.

