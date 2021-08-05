UrduPoint.com

25 Criminals Held Drugs, Weapons Seized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

25 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The police arrested 25 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 13 drug pushers and recovered 0.

6 kg hash and 115 litres liquor from their possession. The police also caught four gamblers and seized stake money.

In another crackdown, police teams arrested eight persons, recovered 7 pistols, a kalashnikov and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

