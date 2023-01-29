27 criminals arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 27 criminals during a crackdown launched across the district in the last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested three notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also apprehended seven court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, 12 drug peddlers and two illegal weapon holders were arrested with 188 litre of liquor, 200-gram Hashish, two pistols and rounds.

Police have also arrested a driver for over speeding, a gambler with stake money and gambling material, and a firework dealer with fireworks.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.