27 Injured On A Road Accident In Chiniot During 24 Hrs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 10:39 PM
The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours, rescuing 27 people
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours, rescuing 27 people.
According to the report, 21 men and 6 women injured, immediate medical aid was provided to 18 individuals with minor injuries, who were then discharged on the spot.
Nine people sustained serious injuries and were shifted to nearby hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after receiving first aid. The prompt response by emergency services ensured timely medical attention for the injured.
The Punjab Emergency Service Department's swift action in responding to these accidents highlights their commitment to providing emergency assistance.
