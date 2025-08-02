Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The academia and students at the Government IT College Hala in Matiari district organized a special event as part of the independence day and Marka-i-Haq celebrations on Saturday.

On the occasion, a video program titled Bunyan-al-Marsoos and Marka-i-Haq was presented, stirring expressions of patriotic fervour by participants of the event.

Separately, a tree plantation campaign was also organized by District Forest Officer Imran Bhutto at Government Boys High school in New Saeedabad, Matiari, where students and staff actively participated.

