Open Menu

Video Show, Tree Plantation Organized In Matiari To Celebrate Independence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

The academia and students at the Government IT College Hala in Matiari district organized a special event as part of the independence day and Marka-i-Haq celebrations on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The academia and students at the Government IT College Hala in Matiari district organized a special event as part of the independence day and Marka-i-Haq celebrations on Saturday.

On the occasion, a video program titled Bunyan-al-Marsoos and Marka-i-Haq was presented, stirring expressions of patriotic fervour by participants of the event.

Separately, a tree plantation campaign was also organized by District Forest Officer Imran Bhutto at Government Boys High school in New Saeedabad, Matiari, where students and staff actively participated.

APP/zmb/

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

5 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

7 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

9 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

9 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

9 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

9 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

9 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

9 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

9 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

9 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

9 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan