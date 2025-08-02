Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, the director generals of Agriculture on Saturday visited various areas where they met with farmers and inquired

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) On the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, the director generals of Agriculture on Saturday visited various areas where they met with farmers and inquired

about issues faced in cotton cultivation.

According to a press release issued here, Punjab Agriculture Information Director General Naveed

Asmat Kahloon said that the purpose of the visit was to review the ongoing activities related to

the care and management of the cotton crop.

During the visit, the ongoing activities under field formations were monitored and surveillance

was conducted.

Farmers were guided about the best practices for better crop care.

Awareness was also provided regarding cotton nutrition and pest management to ensure better yield.

Moreover, field formations were instructed to promptly convey the recommendations of the Technical Experts Group to the farmers.

Bahawalpur Agriculture Extension Deputy Director Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq and Assistant Director Rashid Sarwar Bhatti also participated in the visit.

Punjab Agriculture Extension Director General Chaudhry Abdul Hameed visited Bahawalnagar while Pest Warning DG Dr Amir Rasool visited Rahim Yar Khan.