Foreign Delegation Visit: Serena Front Road Closed, ITP Issues Diversion Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 10:39 PM
Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has temporarily closed the front-side road of Serena Hotel until further notice due to the ongoing visit of a foreign delegation, aiming to ensure security and maintain smooth traffic flow
An ITP spokesperson told APP on Saturday that traffic heading from Club Road toward Serena Hotel and the Red Zone is advised to use Kashmir Chowk, turn left onto Seventh Avenue, and proceed via Embassy Road.
An ITP spokesperson told APP on Saturday that traffic heading from Club Road toward Serena Hotel and the Red Zone is advised to use Kashmir Chowk, turn left onto Seventh Avenue, and proceed via Embassy Road.
Similarly, vehicles coming from Aabpara should take Suhrawardy Road, turn left onto Embassy Road, and follow the route via NADRA Chowk and Radio Pakistan Chowk.
Traffic arriving from Srinagar Highway intending to reach Serena Hotel or the Red Zone is directed to turn left onto Embassy Road and use NADRA Chowk as an alternative route.
ITP remains actively engaged in assisting commuters and managing diversions during the movement of foreign guests.
Citizens are encouraged to contact the ITP Helpline at 1915 or follow ITP's official social media platforms for real-time updates.
