Open Menu

Haroon Akhtar Reviews NFC Operational Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 10:26 PM

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan visited the National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) head office here Saturday to assess the

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan visited the National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) head office here Saturday to assess the

corporation’s operational performance and share his vision for the industrial sector.

During his visit, Haroon Akhtar was given a detailed briefing on NFC’s current operations, production

capabilities, challenges, and future potential.

He toured the facility, interacted with technical staff and management, and reviewed the overall

functioning of the corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM outlined his strategic priorities since assuming office, stressing the importance of modernizing state-owned enterprises to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

He emphasized that the fertilizer sector is vital for the country’s agricultural sustainability and economic

resilience.

“The National Fertilizer Corporation plays a key role in supporting Pakistan’s agricultural backbone. It is imperative that we strengthen such institutions through innovation, and a forward-looking industrial policy,” he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

6 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

8 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

10 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

10 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

10 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

10 hours ago
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

10 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

10 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

10 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

10 hours ago
 Govt. always open to dialogue for national interes ..

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

10 hours ago
 Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business