Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan visited the National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) head office here Saturday to assess the

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan visited the National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) head office here Saturday to assess the

corporation’s operational performance and share his vision for the industrial sector.

During his visit, Haroon Akhtar was given a detailed briefing on NFC’s current operations, production

capabilities, challenges, and future potential.

He toured the facility, interacted with technical staff and management, and reviewed the overall

functioning of the corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM outlined his strategic priorities since assuming office, stressing the importance of modernizing state-owned enterprises to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

He emphasized that the fertilizer sector is vital for the country’s agricultural sustainability and economic

resilience.

“The National Fertilizer Corporation plays a key role in supporting Pakistan’s agricultural backbone. It is imperative that we strengthen such institutions through innovation, and a forward-looking industrial policy,” he said.