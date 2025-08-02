Open Menu

Govt. Always Open To Dialogue For National Interest: Talal Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 10:27 PM

Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said the government has consistently emphasized dialogue on national issues for the greater good of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said the government has consistently emphasized dialogue on national issues for the greater good of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that government has been always ready for dialogue to build consensus on public welfare, economic progress, and the fight against terrorism.

He said the opposition continues to avoid the negotiation table despite the government’s repeated calls for talks.

He highlighted significant improvements in the country’s economy and international relations, attributing these gains to the joint efforts of Pakistan’s state institutions.

Answering a question regarding the matter of founder PTI sons, he said their visa application process will be handled with due process.

He said that the government does not feel any threat, and they will be treated with respect—as long as they act within the legal framework.

The government is committed to upholding citizens’ rights while ensuring all actions comply with the law, he added.

