PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday has been actively working to ensure the quality of essential commodities in Chiniot.

According to Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, food safety teams inspected 98 food businesses, including milk trucks, and imposed fines of Rs 63,000 for serious law violations.

During the inspections, 3 kg of expired food items were seized and destroyed from a local grocery store. This strict action highlights the PFA's commitment to protecting public health.

The inspections also revealed poor sanitation arrangements at food points and meat shops. Additionally, some employees were found to be without medical supplies, prompting action against the establishments.

The PFA has been conducting regular inspections to crack down on adulteration and ensure compliance with food safety laws.

