3 Absconders Among 8 Outlaws Held; Illegal Weapons, Narcotics Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Dera police on Monday claimed to have arrested eight suspects including three absconders recovering 1.4 kilogram narcotics, stolen goods and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, were making efforts against crimes and anti-social activities.

In continuation of actions against crimes, a team of Paharpur Police led by SHO Atta Ullah arrested accused drug dealer Mehboob son of Nazir Hussain resident of Jhok Rehman and recovered 1270 gram hashish from his possession.

In another action, a team of Saddar police station led by SHO Noor Muhammad Khan during blockade arrested two absconders wanted to police in attempt to murder case. The arrested absconders included Javed and Jamshed sons of Imam Bakhsh residents of Gulshan Jameel Colony.

Similarly, the Cantt police led by SHO Gul Sher Khan arrested five outlaws including a wanted criminal and recovered a stolen Qingqi Rickshaw, two pistols along with ammunition and 130 gram Ice drug from them.

The Cantt police traced and arrested accused thief Jamshed Khan son of Noor Khan Bettani resident of Tank and recovered a stolen Qingqi Rickshaw from him. In another action, the police arrested absconder Ehab Khan son of Farman Ullah Marwat resident of Lakki Marwat who was wanted to police in attempt to murder case. Similarly, accused in murder case Shah Muhammad son of Jehangir Wazir resident of Kotjai was appeared in the police station after getting bail from the court.

Moreover, the Cantt police arrested accused Muhammad Ayub alias Danda resident of Basti Darkhanawali and recovered 130 gram Ice drug from him. While Accused Ajab Gul son of Bilal resident of Majeedabad was arrested with one 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges and accused Saeed son of Haq Nawaz Baloch resident of Eidgah was arrested with one 12-bore gun along with four cartridges.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused.

