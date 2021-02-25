3 arrested, drugs, motorcycle recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three criminals and recovered drugs and a motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, raiding team nabbed three suspects identified as Jawed s/o Muhammad Yaqoob Brohi, Jamil s/o Ali Muhammad Brohi and Allah Bux s/o Ghulam Muhammad Mirani and recovered 250 kg Charas and a motorcycle from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under control of the Narcotics substance Act.