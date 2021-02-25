UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Arrested, Drugs, Motorcycle Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

3 arrested, drugs, motorcycle recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested three criminals and recovered drugs and a motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, raiding team nabbed three suspects identified as Jawed s/o Muhammad Yaqoob Brohi, Jamil s/o Ali Muhammad Brohi and Allah Bux s/o Ghulam Muhammad Mirani and recovered 250 kg Charas and a motorcycle from their possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under control of the Narcotics substance Act.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 minute ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

5 minutes ago

35 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

36 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

50 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.