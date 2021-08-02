3 Held, 3.4-kg Hashish Seized
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested three drug-peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.
According to the police, A team of Saddar police station conducted raid at chak No 75-SB and arrested the accused besides recovering 3.420-kg hashish from them.
The accused were identified as Riasat Ali,Waseem Ahmed and Shahzad.
The police registered cases against the accused.