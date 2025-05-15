Open Menu

3 Injured After Falling In Well While Collecting Bricks On Faisalabad Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Three people were injured when they fell into a well on Faisalabad Road, Chak No. 468, Dangre, while collecting bricks on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, while taking bricks from a well on Faisalabad Road, three people—60-year-old Muhammad Ali, son of Sohawa; 50-year-old Asghar, son of Mahmood Sultan; and 25-year-old Tahir, son of Manzoor, residents of Chak No.

468—were buried when bricks and soil fell on them.

On receiving information, Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and pulled the injured people out of the well and shifted them to the hospital after providing first aid, where the injured are undergoing treatment.

