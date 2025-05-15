3 Injured After Falling In Well While Collecting Bricks On Faisalabad Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM
Three people were injured when they fell into a well on Faisalabad Road, Chak No. 468, Dangre, while collecting bricks on Thursday
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Three people were injured when they fell into a well on Faisalabad Road, Chak No. 468, Dangre, while collecting bricks on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122, while taking bricks from a well on Faisalabad Road, three people—60-year-old Muhammad Ali, son of Sohawa; 50-year-old Asghar, son of Mahmood Sultan; and 25-year-old Tahir, son of Manzoor, residents of Chak No.
468—were buried when bricks and soil fell on them.
On receiving information, Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and pulled the injured people out of the well and shifted them to the hospital after providing first aid, where the injured are undergoing treatment.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare
Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar
Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah
Global climate is changing faster than expected: US scientist
Hurriyat leaders slam India over atrocities against minorities following recent ..
Kohat District prepares for Day of Thanksgiving celebrations
3 injured after falling in well while collecting bricks on Faisalabad Road
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 1610 minutes ago
-
Session held to combat MIL challenges10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to fulfill duties to meet ..10 minutes ago
-
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad KhanPA ..10 minutes ago
-
Major crackdown on drug addiction launched in Quetta: Secretary Social Welfare15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested in Chenab-Nagar15 minutes ago
-
Talks with India tied to three points agenda: Rana Sanaullah15 minutes ago
-
Global climate is changing faster than expected: US scientist1 minute ago
-
Hurriyat leaders slam India over atrocities against minorities following recent defeat1 minute ago
-
Kohat District prepares for Day of Thanksgiving celebrations1 minute ago
-
3 injured after falling in well while collecting bricks on Faisalabad Road1 minute ago
-
Pakistan united against Indian aggression: Musadik Malik1 minute ago