Drug Peddler Arrested In Chenab-Nagar
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 11:22 PM
Chenab-Nagar Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and seized 1200 grams of heroin
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Chenab-Nagar Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and seized 1200 grams of heroin.
According to the sources of police, SHO Chenab Nagar Police Station Sub-Inspector Riaz Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Mansab Ali, along with a team, arrested the drug peddler.
1200 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler. A case of narcotics provisions has been registered against the arrested drug peddler in Chenab Nagar Police Station, and further investigation was underway.
In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken across the district to save our generations from the scourge of drugs.
A crackdown against drug dealers was underway across the district under a special campaign. The accused are being punished by ensuring quality investigation of drug cases. He further said that public cooperation was very important for the complete eradication of drugs.
APP/mha/378
