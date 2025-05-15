Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh Government has decided to observe Yom-e-Tashakur across the province with same spirit/ zeal of National Days on May 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Sindh Government has decided to observe Yom-e-Tashakur across the province with same spirit/ zeal of National Days on May 16.

In a letter addressed to all provincial secretaries, Commissioners, DCs and other administrative officers, they were asked to ensure arrangements for observance Yom e Tashakur like other parts of the country.

As per programs, a gun solute to be presented by Sindh Police, Quran Khwanis would be held at alloswues of the province after Fajar prayers.

A flag hoisting ceremony to be attended by Sindh Chief Minister, provincial ministers and other dignitaries, to be held at Sindh Secretariat in the morning.

Flag hoisting at educational institutes at provincial, divisional and district headquarters.

Wreath laying ceremonies at all Yadgaar e Shuhdai, Nishan e Haiders, and specifically at Shuhdai e Haq including civilians and law enforcement Agencies would be held on Yom e Tashakur.

The MNAs, MPAs, notables, senior civil and military officers would held meetings with families of Shuhda Markai-Haq in respective areas. In Friday sermons, Yom e Tashakur would be highlighted. Yom e Tashakur rallies would be organized at provincial, divisional and district headquarters.